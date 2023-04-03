Pope Francis leaves hospital; ‘Still alive,’ he quips

Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.

The 86-year-old pope was hospitalised on Wednesday and received antibiotics intravenously.

Asked how he felt Saturday, Francis told reporters, “Still alive.”

In a video released by the Vatican, Francis was seen baptising a hospitalised baby who is a few weeks old.

After the mother tells Francis the boy’s name, Miguel Angel, the pope uses a metal hospital tray usually employed to hold syringes to pour water over the sleeping baby’s head, then tries to comfort the infant, who wakes up, wailing and seeming to try to swat away the pope’s hand.

Francis then asked the mother to dry her son’s wet forehead.

He then told her: ”When you go to your parish, say that the pope baptised him.”

Outside the hospital, the pope hugged a couple whose daughter died at Gemelli Polyclinic the previous night and autographed a boy’s cast.

