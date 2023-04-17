Over 50,000 massacred in Nigeria for being Christian in the last 14 years, report says

At least 52,250 people have been killed over the last 14 years in Nigeria just for being Christian, a new report published on April 10 revealed.

The report, titled “Martyred Christians in Nigeria” and published by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), headquartered in Eastern Nigeria, says 30,250 of those have been killed since 2015, when President Muhhamadu Buhari came to power.

The report blames what it calls Buhari’s radical Islamism for those killings. Approximately 34,000 moderate Muslims were also butchered or hacked to death within the same period.

At this point, 2023 is not looking any better, with the report revealing that 1,041 “defenseless Christians” were slaughtered in the first 100 days of the year. Within the same period, at least 707 Christians were kidnapped.

The report further indicates that under Buhari, 18,000 Christian Churches and 2,200 Christian schools were incinerated.

News category: News Shorts, World.