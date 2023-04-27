Pope names missionary bishop to head Dicastery for Bishops

Pope Francis has named Robert Francis Prevost, an Augustinian missionary who has been serving as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru, as the new prefect for the Dicastery of Bishops.

Bishop Prevost succeeds Cardinal Marc Ouellet, both as prefect and as president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the offices of prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, presented, upon reaching the age limit, by His Eminence Cardinal Marc Ouellet, P.S.S..

Pope Francis has called Bishop Robert Francis Prevost, O.S.A., until now bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, to succeed Ouellet in the same offices. At the same time, the pope conferred the title of Archbishop-Bishop Emeritus of Chiclayo. He will assume office on 12 April 2023.

