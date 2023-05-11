Caritas Australia welcomes humanitarian funding for Sudan

***MEDIA RELEASE***

Caritas Australia expresses gratitude for Australia’s commitment of $6 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to address the escalating conflict in Sudan.

The conflict has exacerbated the existing humanitarian crisis in Sudan, a country already grappling with drought and chronic instability.

Even prior to the current turmoil, over 15 million people, one-third of Sudan’s population, faced acute food insecurity. A further 3.7 million were internally displaced and heavily reliant on humanitarian aid.

As the conflict unfolds, hundreds of thousands of people, including those previously displaced, have been forced from their homes.

“This initial commitment by the Australian Government is a solid first step towards addressing the humanitarian needs of this crisis in a region that is already suffering,” said Melville Fernandez, Caritas Australia’s Humanitarian Emergencies Associate Director.

