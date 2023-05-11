Vatican directs Indian Church to settle dispute

A liturgical dispute that has been plaguing India’s Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church could be resolved soon, said officials after their Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry and top officials returned from a visit to the Vatican this week.

Cardinal Alencherry and four members of the Church’s Permanent Synod held detailed discussions with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the secretary of state and Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches on May 4 to amicably settle the five-decade-long liturgy dispute.

“We presented to them the situation in the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly. They listened to us and made an assessment of the situation. The results of the meeting will come in due course,” Cardinal Alencherry said in a statement issued on May 8.

News category: News Shorts, World.