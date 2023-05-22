Sir Sam Neill’s vineyard gives back with hefty donation to hospital

Sir Sam Neill’s vineyard manager Jacqui Murphy says the Two Paddocks company has been “in the cheering-up business since 1993”.

On Tuesday the vineyard fulfilled that promise with a hefty donation to Dunstan Hospital.

Two Paddocks owner, and actor, Sir Sam Neill said the hospital was a great asset to the region.

"This is in thanks for their recent tender care of myself and their ongoing care to so many of our family and friends. They are a great asset for our region and we are happy to help, just as they help so many," he said.

