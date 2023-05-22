  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Sir Sam Neill’s vineyard gives back with hefty donation to hospital

Monday, May 22nd, 2023

Sir Sam Neill’s vineyard manager Jacqui Murphy says the Two Paddocks company has been “in the cheering-up business since 1993”.

On Tuesday the vineyard fulfilled that promise with a hefty donation to Dunstan Hospital.

Two Paddocks owner, and actor, Sir Sam Neill said the hospital was a great asset to the region.

“This is in thanks for their recent tender care of myself and their ongoing care to so many of our family and friends. They are a great asset for our region and we are happy to help, just as they help so many,” he said. Read more

