When it comes to bodies, just how ‘incorrupt’ is ‘incorruptible’?

Incorruptible bodies attract attention. Recent images of a dead nun’s body in Missouri have created a buzz online, amid reports that the religious sister’s body may be incorruptible.

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, was the foundress of the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles. She died in 2019.

When the abbey community at Gower Abbey, outside of Kansas City, exhumed Sister Wilhelmina’s body this month to move it into the monastery chapel, they found that it did not appear to have decomposed. This was despite a large crack in the coffin through which water could enter.

News of the body has attracted scores of Catholic pilgrims, eager to see a possible miracle. Meantime, the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph has emphasized that “it is important to protect the integrity of the mortal remains of Sister Wilhelmina to allow for a thorough investigation.”

“Incorruptible” is a term used to describe a body that has fully or partially resisted the natural decomposition process after death.

The phenomenon is not common. There are more than 300 saints whose bodies were exhumed decades or even centuries after their death, and showed no signs of physical decay.

St. Cecilia is believed to be the first saint whose body was incorruptible. She was martyred somewhere around 177 – 230 AD. Nearly 1500 years later, during a renovation of the church where she was buried, her remains were exhumed. Her body was discovered to be incorrupt. It seemed as if she were asleep in the same position in which she had been buried centuries earlier.

Other incorruptible saints throughout Church history have included Agatha, John of the Cross, Charles Borromeo, Teresa of Avila, and Francis Xavier.

How can someone be “partially” incorruptible?

Some incorrupt saints are discovered to be – as St. Cecilia was – completely unaffected by the passage of time. Others have decomposed at a much slower than normal rate. But they still show some signs of decomposition. In other cases, part of the body has remained preserved while the rest of the body has decayed.

For example, the tongue and jaw of St. Anthony of Padua, the well-known preacher, were found incorrupt decades after his death. Today they are kept in a reliquary at the basilica in northern Italy bearing his name.

In the case of Sister Wilhelmina, it is not clear how much of her body may be incorrupt. Photos circulating online seem to show a life-like face that has resisted decomposition. However, the skin on the nun’s hands appears leathery and dehydrated, but not rotting.

Cases of incorrupt saints can sometimes be confusing.

When St. Vincent de Paul’s body was first exhumed in 1712, half a century after his burial, it was found to be completely incorrupt. But when it was exhumed a second time, for his canonization 25 years later, the body had decomposed due to flooding. The only part that wasn’t damaged was his heart, which remains to this day perfectly preserved.

There are several other documented cases of saints’ bodies being preserved at the time of their unburial, but later undergoing a normal decomposition process.

Due to the potential of incorrupt bodies to decay after being exhumed, a wax mask is sometimes applied to a saint’s body before it is placed on display for veneration. This can lead to confusion among pilgrims who see the body with a wax coating.

Similarly, effigies containing relics of saints may be mistaken for the incorrupt bodies of those saints.

There’s no official list of incorruptible saints, and no official proclamation declaring a saint’s body to be incorruptible, so the question of what “counts” is a tricky one.

Generally, when most of a saint’s body decomposes, but one organ or body part remains intact, it is seen as a symbolic indication of their particular mode of sanctity. Fore example, St. Anthony’s tongue was not actually holier than the rest of his body, but he was known as a great preacher.

In De Cadaverum Incorruptione, written in the mid-1800s, Pope Benedict XIV stated that an incorruptible body should only be considered miraculous when its lifelike condition is maintained for a great period of time.

What if a person was embalmed? Wouldn’t that lead them to look incorrupt?

Even an embalmed body will typically decompose in about a decade, depending on conditions. The bodies of saints determined to be incorrupt are typically exhumed decades or centuries after their death.

And most incorrupt saints were actually not embalmed. It is common in religious communities to skip the embalming process and have a simple burial – as was reportedly the case for Sister Wilhelmina.

In cases where embalming could be a feasible reason for a body’s preservation, the Church tends to err on the side of believing in a natural explanation over a supernatural one.

A few months after his beatification, Pope John XXIII’s body was exhumed and placed in the interior of St. Peter’s Basilica for veneration.

The former pope’s body was in excellent condition, despite it being 38 years after his death. This led some to question whether he was incorruptible. But it soon came to light that the pope had received a thorough embalming shortly after his death. Church authorities never embraced the idea that it had been miraculously preserved. Read more

Michelle La Rosa is the Managing Editor for The Pillar.

News category: Analysis and Comment.