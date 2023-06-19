The US Conference of Catholic Bishops voted on Friday (June 16) to amend its directives for US Catholic health care organisations, setting in motion a process that could bar Catholic hospitals and other church-affiliated institutions from providing gender-affirming treatment to transgender people.

The vote occurred during the USCCB’s spring meeting in Orlando. It passed via voice vote, with no audible dissenters or abstentions.

Technically, the procedural vote doesn’t specifically bar gender-affirming care but allows the USCCB’s Committee on Doctrine to begin the process of amending the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services — the “authoritative guidance on certain moral issues” for Catholic health care institutions.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.