Caritas Jerusalem, actively engaged in numerous programs in the Jenin Governorate, has expressed profound concern over Israel’s assault in the occupied West Bank.

The incursion is now entering its second day, resulting in the loss of at least 10 Palestinian lives.

“We express deep concern for the safety of our staff in the Jenin Governorate and have, therefore, suspended many of the activities in the area. We call on our friends and partners to pray for peace and safety for our team and the people in Jenin and the rest of the West Bank, with the hope that the situation will soon deescalate without further harm to civilians,” Caritas Jerusalem said in a statement.

The size of Israel’s attack has sparked worry from UN agencies, which have also noted that first responders cannot reach those gravely injured.

“We are alarmed at the scale of air and ground operations that are taking place in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, and airstrikes hitting a densely populated refugee camp,” Vanessa Huguenin, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, told media persons.

