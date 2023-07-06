Young rugby player’s father rails against ‘injustice’ of team injured playing on turf

A college rugby player’s father says the serious injuries his daughter and her teammates have suffered playing rugby on artificial turf are unacceptable.

Anna Kerr a 13-year-old played for St Mary’s College Wellington second 15s but after Wednesday’s game, she said she would never play on an artifical field again.

Wounds on her knees were torn open and she was forced to stop playing in the second half with a bloody hand and knees, Kerr said. They had become infected since and she was on antibiotics.

But Kerr said his concerns were not just about his daughter. Other girls on her rugby team had broken collar bones and had serious leg injuries – something he believed was caused by the hard surfaces.

Despite being the school's second-best team, four out of their five games – including Wednesday's finals had been played on artifical turf.

