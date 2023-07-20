Methane doesn’t matter, American scientist says

There is “no way on Earth that man can change the climate”.

That is the opinion of American Tom Sheahen, who was in Gore recently speaking about climate change.

Dr Sheahen has a PhD in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About 170 people listened to Dr Sheahen at the Croydon Lodge during his “Methane is an irrelevant greenhouse gas” speaking tour.

The tour was facilitated by Groundswell NZ.

In his presentation, Dr Sheahen said methane had no effect on greenhouse gas emissions

“H20 is responsible for 75% of the greenhouse effect,” Dr Sheahen said. Read more

