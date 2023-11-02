Spanish ombudsman’s report on abuse is faulty, expert says

Spanish bishops met on Oct 30 to discuss Spanish ombudsman Ángel Gabilondo’s report on abuse in the Catholic Church.

The report was delivered on Oct 27 to government officials and seen by church experts as populist as it focuses only on the Catholic church and, in their opinion, “is not accurate.”

“If you are a public authority, you should be worried about every victim of sexual abuse, not only those of the church,” said Yago de la Cierva, a Spanish communications professor who teaches at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, author of a book on crisis management for the church.

“What you need to do is a proper investigation regarding all kind of sexual abuse cases and then attribute this to whatever the cause was, so schools, doctors, sports trainers — something similar to what the Royal Commission did in Australia,” he told OSV News.

News category: News Shorts, World.