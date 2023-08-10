Realising that Western society was becoming increasingly secularised and practising Catholics were finding it difficult to meet romantic prospects who shared their core values and beliefs, Father Fernando Cuevas took it upon himself to help them.

The Spanish priest from the city of Valencia has been dubbed the “Tinder Priest” because of his impressive matchmaking record – 270 marriages and no divorces.

Fernando claims that the two most essential factors to a successful match are height – the man has to be taller than the woman – and place of residence. No matter how good a match looks on paper, the relationship is unlikely to work if the candidates live far away from one another.

