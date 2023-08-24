Synodality could cause schism, predicts cardinal

The synod on synodality could cause a schism in the Church, a leading conservative Catholic cardinal says.

A new book, “The Synodal Process Is a Pandora’s Box: 100 Questions and Answers,” addresses the “serious situation” brought on by the synod, Cardinal Raymond Burke (pictured, centre) says.

Pope Francis is risking confusion and even schism in leading the upcoming Synod on Synodality in Rome, Burke writes in the book’s preface.

“Synodality and its adjective, synodal, have become slogans behind which a revolution is at work to change radically the Church’s self-understanding, in accord with a contemporary ideology which denies much of what the Church has always taught and practised,” he continues.

It should concern all Catholics “who observe the evident and grave harm” that it has brought on the church.

The word synodality, the cardinal added, is “a term which has no history in the doctrine of the Church and for which there is no reasonable definition.”

It leads to “confusion and error and their fruit — indeed schism,” he says in the preface.

He backs this view citing the German Synodal Path, where church leaders consulted with lay and religious Catholics in Germany between December 2019 and March 2023.

Female ordination and blessing same-sex couples were among the issues the German consultation explored.

“With the imminent Synod on Synodality, it is rightly to be feared that the same confusion and error and division will be visited upon the universal Church. In fact, it has already begun to happen through the preparation of the Synod at the local level,” Burke wrote.

The only way to uncover the “ideology at work” within the Vatican and “undertake true reform,” was to turn to the “unchanging and unchangeable doctrine and discipline of the church,” Burke’s preface says.

He entrusted to the Virgin Mary his prayer that “the grave harm which presently threatens the Church be averted.”

The synod on synodality

Francis’s aims for the synod are to promote inclusivity, transparency and accountability in the Church.

After three years of world-wide consultations with Catholics, bishops and lay Catholics will gather in Rome in October under the rubric of “Synodality: Communion, Participation and Mission.”

Agenda items drawn from concerns Catholics raised in diocesan forums include LGBTQ Catholics’ inclusion and female leadership.

Those topics have convinced conservative Catholics that the synod will lead to changes in Catholic doctrine on questions of morality and sexuality.

The authors, the publisher and Burke

Co-authors José Antonio Ureta and Julio Loredo de Izcue are South American scholars and activists.

The publisher Tradition, Family and Property says “despite its potentially revolutionary impact, the debate around this synod has been limited primarily to ‘insiders’ and the general public knows little about it.”

Burke has long been a vocal opponent of Pope Francis’s vision for the church.

He and three other cardinals publicly questioned Francis’s decision in “Amoris Laetitia” for divorced and remarried Catholics to receive the Eucharist. Burke has also criticised efforts in the church to promote the welcoming of LGBTQ faithful.

Source

News category: World.