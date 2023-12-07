Argentina`s President-elect Javier Milei to convert from Catholicism to Judaism

Argentina`s President-elect Javier Milei has decided to convert from Catholicism to Judaism, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

According to the agency, the Argentine leader took part in a Jewish service in Buenos Aires on November 25, where he received a blessing from a rabbi.

Upon arrival in New York on November 27, Milei went to the grave of the famous Jewish rabbi Menachem-Mendl Schneerson in the Queens neighbourhood.

The gesture demonstrates “how committed the future leader is to deepening Argentina’s cultural and political ties with Israel,” the agency said. Thus, Milei can become the “most pro-Israeli leader in the history” of the country.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.