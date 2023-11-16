Antisemitic incidents in US up by more than 300% since Israel-Hamas war

Antisemitic incidents in the United States have skyrocketed by more than 300% year over year in the weeks since the Israel-Hamas war began, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said this week.

More than two dozen incidents occur every day on average, according to the group’s calculations.

The ADL said in a press release on Monday that according to preliminary data, “in the month following Hamas’ terror attack on Israel, antisemitic incidents in the US increased by 316% compared [with] the same time period last year.”

Hamas’ attack on Israel unfolded Oct 7 when the terror group invaded Israel, killing over 1,000 and taking hundreds of hostages. Israel quickly declared war on Hamas, with the two sides fighting throughout the region throughout October and into November.

