Pope Francis has authorised the promulgation of decrees concerning a new miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Carlo Acutis, paving the way for his being declared a saint.

This was done after Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, met with Pope Francis during an audience on May 23.

The pope will soon convene a consistory, which will also address the canonisation of Blessed Giuseppe Allamano, a friend of Saint John Bosco and founder of the Consolata Missionaries; Marie-Léonie Paradis, founder of the Institute of the Little Sisters of the Holy Family in Canada in the late 19th century; and Elena Guerra, founder of the Oblates of the Holy Spirit in 1882.

Carlo Acutis will thus be the first saint to have “owned a mobile phone and an email address,” noted Father Will Conquer.

