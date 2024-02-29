  1. CathNews New Zealand
Alcohol consumption falls in ‘challenging’ year for brewers, producers – but have Kiwi attitudes to booze changed?

Thursday, February 29th, 2024

Alcohol available for consumption fell by the biggest amount in 15 years.

A brewers association said broader economic and living cost pressures were impacting consumption and the hospitality sector.

Stats NZ data released today showed a 4.3 per cent decline last year compared to 2022.

The last year was challenging for domestic producers Read more

