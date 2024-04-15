Mental Health advocate Mike King is all for getting rid of Suicide Prevention Office

Mental health advocate Mike King is all for getting rid of the Suicide Prevention Office after an announcement that a number of staff would be cut as part of the Ministry of Health’s cost-cutting proposal.

Speaking to TVNZ’s Sunday, King, known for his endeavours in the mental health area including the I Am Hope charity, said, “It’s just another bureaucracy getting money, clipping the ticket, before they pass the money on to someone else.

“This is exactly the sort of bureaucracy we need to get rid of.” Read more

