Scaffolding is up on a Wairarapa landmark as work begins to restore it to its former glory.

Greytown’s Sacred Heart Church on Main St is getting a much-needed makeover after being sold late last year.

New owners Jane and Wayne Gillingham have started the restoration project, which includes plans for a new roof, new wiring, and repainting. The scaffolding started going up late last week and finished mid-week. Read more

