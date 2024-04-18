Singaporeans warned against scammers ahead of papal visit

The Catholic Church in Singapore has cautioned people against individuals and groups posing as agents connected to the ticketing process for the upcoming papal visit to the city-state from Sept 11 to 13.

The public advisory issued on April 15 urged the public to “trust only official websites for information on the papal visit and Mass,” Channel News Asia (CNA) reported on April 16.

“We have received reports of individuals/groups attempting to phish/acquire personal information by misrepresenting themselves as being associated with the ticketing process for the Papal Mass,” the press statement said.

Phishing is defined as the practice of tricking internet users into revealing their personal or confidential information through deceptive email messages or websites, which can then be used illicitly.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.