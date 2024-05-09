“Pray the News” initiative puts faith into action

A new “Pray the News” initiative from the Anglican Missions is inviting people to sign up to a weekly prayer blog.

The Anglican Diocese of Wellington says the blog will focus on news headlines and current events affecting people everywhere.

“Pray the News is for everyone” says Rev. Michael Hartfield, National Director of Anglican Missions.

“No matter your age or background, you can participate individually or bring these prayer points to your faith communities.”

Simple process

“Pray the News” will come “directly” into people’s email inboxes Hartfield says.

“We believe the headlines are a powerful place to pray into.

“Our work exposes us to the human cost of geopolitical, social and cultural issues. Sometimes, these issues dominate headlines and sometimes they get forgotten entirely.”

About Anglican Missions

Anglican Missions is an international aid, development and mission agency.

Its guidance comes from the Anglican Church’s “5 Marks of Mission”.

Mark of Mission 4 calls on Christians to “transform unjust structures of society, to challenge violence of every kind and to pursue peace and reconciliation.”

Hartfield acknowledges that hopelessness in the news can feel overwhelming.

“But prayer allows us to put our faith into action” he stresses.

The initiative highlights the power of prayer in a world desperately in need.

“A praying church is a powerful church” Hartfield says. “We invite you to join us and Pray the News.”

To sign up for “Pray the News,” visit here

