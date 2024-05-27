“Cardinal Oswald Gracias is alive,” the Archdiocese of Bombay announced in this unusual press release.

On Thursday, the Indian archdiocese informed the public that reports of its archbishop’s death were fictitious. “We can confirm that His Eminence is very much alive and well and faithfully discharging his duties as Shepherd of his flock in the Archdiocese of Bombay,” the statement said.

According to the archdiocese, many false messages are circulating on messaging platforms declaring the cardinal dead. “The spread of false information, whether intentionally or accidentally, can cause unnecessary fear and confusion. We therefore ask you to check the facts before passing on a message,” warns the archdiocese and calls for correct and responsible communication.

News category: News Shorts, World.