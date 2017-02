Condoms are being distributed by a Catholic aid group in South Sudan.

Justifying his group’s actions, the Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) president Bruce Wilkinson, said “there are women in Africa who need to be protected by a condom.”

A past president of CMMB, John Galbraith, said the keys to fighting AIDS are: “abstinence, be faithful, and if that doesn’t work, use condoms.” Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.