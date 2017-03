Fr. Richard Heilman, a priest of the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin and the Wisconsin State Chaplain for the Knights of Columbus, wrote an article about a rosary entitled “1916 Military Rosary Inspires New Combat Rosary.”

This decidedly masculine rosary apparently was commissioned by the U.S. government and distributed upon request to soldiers, sailors and Marines during World War I. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.