St Mary’s College 7’s rugby champs – with a little help from coach’s mate Ardie Savea

Tuga Mativa and his mate All Black Ardie Savea have put St Mary’s College in Wellington on the world rugby map.

St Mary’s College Sevens team was first formed less than two years ago. In 2016 the girls won every tournament they entered and are the current National Secondary School Champions.

Now, in April, they hope to be on their way to Japan to participate in the Sanix World Rugby Youth Cup.

Coach Mativa and Savea and go back to their days together Rongotai College.

Savea thought he’d go down and help out occasionally. Instead, he’s there every Monday and Wednesday that his schedule allows.

“I got hooked onto how good the girls are and how awesome it is to be a part of everything,” said Savea.

“When I first came all the girls weren’t talking, they were a bit shy…none of them knew how to pass a rugby ball.”

“They were all girls from basketball and netball who’d never played rugby before, but they were just so skilled and so talented and we just tried to teach them.”

The Mativa-Savea dynamic is an interesting one. Mativa’s in charge but it’s inevitable that his famous pal’s words sometimes carry more weight.

The team needs to raise $30,000 before Easter and are working extremely hard to fundraise. For some families the amount needed to travel is a big challenge.

A Givealittle page allows people make a donation St Mary’s College Sevens team started an amazing journey less than two years ago when a team was first formed.

