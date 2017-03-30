Mexican Trump wall builders are traitors say Mexico’s bishops. This includes everyone involved, even shareholders and suppliers.

Mexico opposes the wall.

In an editorial entitled “Treason against Homeland” published in a Mexican news journal the Catholic Archdiocese of Mexico said:

“Any company that intends to invest in the fanatic Trump wall would be immoral, but above all, their owners and shareholders will be considered traitors to the homeland.”

The Archdiocese published a similar editorial a month ago.

The Archdiocese said the Government was “responding timidly” to Mexican companies considering opportunities to build the wall.

They said they were surprised at the Mexican government’s economic authorities, because they have not moved against these companies’ aims to profit from the wall.

They also said the wall would foster “prejudice and discrimination”.

Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo said the government did not plan to stop businesses from helping with the wall’s construction.

Instead, he said Mexicans would judge and base future buying decisions on “which brands are loyal to the national identity, and which are not.”

“I think your prestige will align with your own interests in not participating in the wall,” he told the companies.

