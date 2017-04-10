  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Pope to wash mafias’ feet on Thursday

Monday, April 10th, 2017

Pope Francis will wash the feet of inmates at a prison known for housing mafia turncoats on Holy Thursday.

He has often denounced the mafia. He has declared them “excommunicated” and urged them to change their ways.

Many mafia turncoats have done just that. Read more

