  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

I’m a Muslim, but I love Catholic education

Monday, July 3rd, 2017

When it came to choosing a primary school for my five children, one thing was clear in my mind: I wanted them to have a broad and inclusive education which allowed them to mix with a wide variety of children. That’s why I decided to send them to a Catholic school. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,