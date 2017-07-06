  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Dampness prompts closure of Catholic church in Wellington

Thursday, July 6th, 2017

Ongoing health and safety concerns have forced the closure of a Catholic church in the Wellington suburb of Newlands.

Parishioners of St Andrew’s Church were notified during Sunday mass on June 25 that from the following day their place of worship would be closed indefinitely. Read more

