Quiz: Who said it St Peter or St Paul?

In December, the Australian Royal Commission into child sex abuse in institutions will make its final report. But already enough has been revealed in interim reports to suggest that it will make very challenging reading for Catholics not just in Australia but worldwide. And a recently published book has focused on victims, responses by Church Read more
Typically speaking, about the most important thing any cardinal of the Catholic Church will ever do is to help pick a pope. As a result, one time-honored way of evaluating consistories, the events in which popes create new cardinals, is in terms of what they portend for the choice of that pope’s successor. Applying that Read more
He may be at the helm of one of the most dynamic Roman Catholic parishes in Florida, with the 3,000 families present each weekend at one of the seven masses at Saint Peter’s Church in Deland, but Father Thomas Connery is still worried. “We have many retirees in Florida, so the churches are full but Read more
More than one-third of 15-year-old children in the UK could be classified as ‘extreme internet users’, or those who are online for more than six hours daily outside of school. A report from UK think-tank Education Policy Institute (EPI) states that children in the UK have a higher rate of extreme usage (37.8 percent of all UK Read more