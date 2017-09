Destiny Church co-founder Brian Tamaki has sounded a warning following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey which left 50 people dead.

Bishop Tamaki took to social media to warn followers of signs of the end of time.

“Earthquakes. Floods..Famines..Diseases..Wars and widespread deception are just few of the end time signs,” he tweeted on August 30.

“The end comes when Kingdom is preached.” Continue reading

