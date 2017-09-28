Beer and Hymns Bar draws the crowds

Newcomers are flocking to a new kind of church — one that combines hymns and beers, and brings a whole new meaning to bar service.

Grand Rapids residents, Dan and Carrie Elzinga discovered Beer and Hymns two years ago when they were attending a religious festival in North Carolina.

“After the close of each day’s agenda, the people would gather and drink beer and sing only hymns,” said Carrie. “Hundreds of people would stand shoulder to shoulder and belt out these deeply meaningful old songs while drinking beer.” Read more

News category: Odd Spot.