Charles Piutau – don’t let money and greed overtake who you are.

“The title instantly jumps out: ‘$EED or GR€€D? The Book Most Pastors Want You to Read!'” writes Nik Simon in the New Zealand Herald.

“It sits at the top of former All Black Salesi Tu’ipulotu ‘Charles’ Piutau’s book collection in his Belfast apartment, next to ‘An Intensive Course in Tongan’ and a collection of other books linked to the church.”

He says ‘$EED or GR€€D?’ teaches you not to let money and greed overtake who you are.

Piutau was born in New Zealand after his parents migrated from Tonga. “They left their friends and family in Tonga to give us a chance to chase our dream,” he said.

He has been playing for the Irish club Ulster, but he is on the move to Bristol on a two-year deal. He will be paid $1.8 million per season. That will make him the most highly paid player in world rugby.

“Religious books are my go-to,” Puitau says. “‘$EED or GR€€D’ is written by the same guy who wrote ‘From the Pit to the Palace’ which is about Joseph being sold into slavery by his brothers.”

At 25, he has given up trying to restart his career as an All Black in order to help feed his family.

Piutau said it was easy for him to put his family ahead of chasing further All Black honours.

“Every Pacific Island kid is on (sic) the same boat,” he says. “Some would rather stay back, play X number of Tests and become a great All Black. For me, I came to the conclusion that wasn’t me.”

“My family is going to be with me forever, and they’re the people closest to me. Rugby’s not forever, and I want to be able to look after my parents.”

