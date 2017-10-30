Flashback: 27,000 people march for Jesus in Wellington

As David Marr reminded us in his 2012 Quarterly Essay, Political Animal: the Making of Tony Abbott, Abbott’s Catholicism was groomed by the highly charismatic and worldly Emmet Costello, the priest he met as a 16-year-old. It went on to flourish under the tutelage of Bob Santamaria. Abbott was and is on a mission from Read more
This is the time of year my Lutheran friends share photos of Reformation choirs and Martin Luther-themed socks on social media. Yet, to my Roman Catholic friends, the Reformation isn’t something to celebrate. In their eyes, our admiration for Martin Luther is as misguided as holding a big party in honour of one’s divorce. They Read more
Last week Stacy Trasancos wrote a commentary piece for the Register called “The Pain Unborn Children Feel.” In contrast to the dogmatism on this subject often seen on both sides of the abortion debate, Stacy was careful not to claim too much. And as early as 20 weeks they are able to recoil from stressors and Read more
If there’s anything positive about the sprawling Rohingya refugee camps near Cox’s Bazaar, Bangladesh, it’s that the residents – despite their appalling recent experiences and obvious deprivation – are at least safe here from Myanmar’s military. I’ve been visiting Rohingya refugee camps close to the Bangladesh/Myanmar border, and the scale of the forced migration is Read more