Flashback: 27,000 people march for Jesus in Wellington

Monday, October 30th, 2017

They expected a couple of hundred people but   27,000 people from all Christian faiths turned up, writes Damian George.

Organiser Gordon Copeland was hoping a few hundred people would turn out to “March for Jesus” on an October day in 1972. Continue reading

