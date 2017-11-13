  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Everyone on Married at First Sight is awful, why are we watching?

Monday, November 13th, 2017

Forget about a lack of diversity on Married At First Sight NZ, how about the genuinely stunning lack of humanity?

The more I watch this show and see (and write) all the coverage around it, the more I realise just how awful these people are. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,