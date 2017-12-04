  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
False allegations – apology to priests

Monday, December 4th, 2017

The Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP) has issued an apology to the Archdiocese of St Louis and two of its priests, Father Joseph Jiang and the late Mgr Joseph D. Pins.

SNAP admitted allegations against the priests were false. Read more

