Review of Catholic Tertiary Education in New Zealand

Following an independent review, the New Zealand Catholic Bishops (NZCBC) are announcing a new entity for the delivery of Catholic tertiary education.

The services provided by Good Shepherd College (GSC) and The Catholic Institute (TCI) are to be brought together under one governance structure.

This will strengthen capacity for excellence in theological and religious studies, academic formation for seminarians through a high standard Bachelor’s degree, together with research and public engagement.

An Establishment Board, led by Sir Brian Roche, will guide the process of moving toward a single entity.

Sir Brian is a former chief executive of PWC New Zealand and New Zealand Post.

He has held a number of public sector roles and led the bid for New Zealand to stage the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Sir Brian was involved in the consultation with stakeholders as part of the review and brings a wide breadth of organisational and leadership gifts.

In the meantime, the TCI Council and GSC Senate will remain in place, providing oversight of each entity and ensuring the continuation of quality teaching, advocacy, research, curriculum development, and academic formation of seminarians.

President of the NZCBC, Bishop Patrick Dunn, commented that “the role of Catholic Tertiary education is vital for the mission of the Church in the world and offers tremendous benefit to the wider New Zealand public.”

It is anticipated that the new entity will be in place by 2019 with confirmation on the timeline for changes taking place as the Establishment Board begins work in the early New Year.

Source

Supplied: Amanda Gregan New Zealand Catholic Bishops’ Conference

Image: NZ Post

News category: New Zealand.