France has returned three 16th-century oil paintings to the descendants of a German-Jewish couple.

The couple sold the artwork to flee the Nazis.

On Monday, France’s culture minister, Francoise Nyssen, handed the paintings over to Henrietta Schubert and Chris Bromberg, who are descendants of Herta and Henry Bromberg.

The handover was made during an official ceremony at The Louvre Museum in Paris. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.