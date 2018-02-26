  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Filipino couple have a 2nd wedding 48 years after priest’s gaffe

Monday, February 26th, 2018

Ruth and Florido Salem renewed vows 48 years on after priest at first wedding failed to file legal documents.

The reason: The priest who officiated at their wedding in 1970 did not sign the marriage contract and did not submit the documents to the Office of the Civil Registrar. Continue reading

