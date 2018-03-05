  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Vatican Museums release conservation ethics book

Monday, March 5th, 2018

A new book “Ethics and Practice of Conservation: Manual for the conservation of ethnographic and multi-material assets” has been released from the Vatican museums.
The ethics and practice of conservation is the result of nearly a century of experience at the Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , ,