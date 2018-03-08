  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
America’s newest cathedral dedicated

Thursday, March 8th, 2018

America’s newest cathedral, the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, was dedicated last Saturday.

Over 1,000 parishioners joined five cardinals, 21 bishops, more than 100 priests, 58 deacons and 39 men and women religious at the dedication Mass.

