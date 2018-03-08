New saints including Blessed Pope Paul VI to be canonised

Blessed Pope Paul VI will be canonised a saint in October.

The ceremony will take place at the end of the Synod of Bishops on youth and discernment, Cardinal Pietro Parolin says.

The cardinals and bishops who are members of the Congregation for Saints’ Causes have voted to recognise a miracle where Blessed Paul healed an unborn baby and helped her reach full term.

The baby’s mother, who was told she had a very high risk of miscarrying the baby, had prayed for Blessed Paul’s intercession a few days after his beatification by Pope Francis in 2014.

Blessed Paul was pope from 1963 to 1978.

The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has also publicised the martyrdom, miracles and heroic virtues of a number of others.

They include:

a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Óscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez, Archbishop of San Salvador, martyred on 24 March 1980;

a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Francesco Spinelli, Diocesan priest, founder of the Institute of the Sister Adorers of the Blessed Sacrament, who died on 6 February 1913;

a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Vincenzo Romani, Diocesan priest, who died on 20 December 1831;

a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed Maria Catherine Kasper, foundress of the Institute of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ who died on 2 February 1898;

a miracle attributed to the intercession of the Venerable Servant of God María Felicia Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, Professed Sister of the Order of Discalced Carmelites, who died on 28 April 1959;

the martyrdom of the Servant of God Anna Kolesárová, Laywoman, killed in hatred of the Faith on 22 November 1944;

the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Bernard Łubieński, professed priest of the Congregation of the Holy Redeemer, who died on 10 September 1933;

the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Cecilio Maria Cortinovis, professed religious of the Order of Friars Minor, Capuchin, who died on 10 April 1984;

the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Giustina Schiapparoli, foundress of the Congregation of the Benedictine Sisters of Divine Providence of Voghera, who died on 30 November 1877;

the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Maria Schiapparoli, foundress of the Congregation of the Benedictine Sisters of Divine Providence of Voghera, who died on 2 May 1882;

the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Maria Antonella Bordoni, laywoman of the Third Order of Saint Dominic, foundress of the Lay Fraternity of the Little Daughters of the Mother of God, who died on 16 January 1978;

the heroic virtues of the Servant of God Alessandra Sabattini, layman, who died on 2 May 1984.

