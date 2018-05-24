Twenty priests died in plane crash

Twenty priests were among the 113 people killed when a plane crashed outside Havana last Friday.

The evangelical pastors were all from the Nazarene Church in the eastern region of Cuba, Maite Quesada.

They had been at a meeting in Havana and were returning to the province of Holguin when the crash occurred.

According to the BBC, the 40-year old Boeing 737 had been inspected last November.

The Mexico Civil Aviation Authority said the six crew members on board the flight were Mexican nationals.

National leaders sent condolences to the victims and their families, releasing public statements on Friday. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness was among the first to tweet about the situation, releasing a Friday call for prayer.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our Caribbean neighbours in Cuba after a Boeing 737 passenger jet crashed this afternoon at Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport in Cuba,” he wrote. “We pray for the safety of the passengers and flight crew.”

Three women survived the fireball crash. They are seriously injured.

