Prince William’s tour of the Middle East will include a visit to Jerusalem.

Besides his state duties, William will visit the tomb of his great-grandmother Princess Alice of Battenberg and Greece.

His great-grandmother has been recognised as a Righteous Among the Nations, the highest honor Israel grants to non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

She is buried in a crypt below a Russian Orthodox church in east Jerusalem. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.