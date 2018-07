Sudan’s Catholic leaders are hopeful the country’s almost five-year civil war is at an end.

A ceasefire has been declared by South Sudan officials and rebel leaders.

While Bishop Barani Hiiboro, president of the Sudan and South Sudan Catholic Bishop’s Conference, welcomed the ceasefire he says:

“if it is to mean anything for the suffering people of South Sudan, then our leadership must face the task of rebuilding our broken pieces. Read more

