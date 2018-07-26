Bishop calls Twitter an ‘occasion of sin’

Bishop Thomas Tobin says Twitter is a major distraction,an obstacle to his spiritual life and provides an “occasion of sin” for himself and others. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Thursday, July 26th, 2018
Tags: Bishop Thomas Tobin, Twitter
