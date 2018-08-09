Not in my diocese: stop communion services without priests

Communion services where a priest is not present must stop says US bishop Robert Vasa.

These services are “not consistent with the Instructions from the Holy See,” he told Catholics in his diocese.

He pointed to an Instruction from the Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments issued in 2004.

The Instruction says diocesan bishops “should not easily grant permission” for Communion Services without a priest to be held on weekdays “especially in places where it was possible or would be possible to have the celebration of Mass on the preceding or the following Sunday.” Read more

http://catholicherald.co.uk/news/2018/08/08/us-bishop-orders-halt-to-communion-services-without-a-priest/

