Sick Manus Island refugees not given interpreters

Monday, August 13th, 2018

Refugees receiving medical treatment in Papua New Guinea are no longer provided with interpreters, a Kurdish refugee says.

Despite a promise that interpreters would be available, the English speaking Kurd said he had to volunteer to help patients and doctors communicate. Continue reading

