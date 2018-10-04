Documentary – Sexual Revolution and Humanae Vitae

A new documentary Sexual Revolution: 50 Years Since Humanae Vitae was shown in Rome in early October in conjunction with Blessed Paul VI’s canonisation.

The NZ premiere of the documentary, sponsored by the Catholic Enquiry Centre, will be shown as part of the Family Banquet Conference next month.

The documentary seeks to explain the fallout of the hippie generation’s free-love mindset and the prophetic nature of Humanae Vitae.

Humanae Vitae is Blessed Pope Paul VI’s 1968 encyclical on love, sex and marriage.

The director and narrator of the ninety-minute documentary believes the sexual revolution that followed the introduction of artificial contraception in the 1960s may soon give way to a new and “real sexual revolution” that embraces Natural Family Planning.

“I believe with all my heart there is a rediscovery happening right now of Humanae Vitae,” said the director, Daniel diSilva.

The fact that young people are increasingly turning to organic food and natural healthcare choices leads diSilva to believe “we’re sitting on the cusp of a revolution of natural family planning,” in which married couples use neither drugs nor devices but rather fertility awareness to delay or achieve pregnancy.

The documentary examines the history of the parallel developments of the pill and modern natural family planning framed within the dramatic life story of Alana Newman.

A musician and singer, Newman’s life story as a donor-conceived individual searching for her biological father frames the film.

There is a focus on Drs John and Evelyn Billings, the pioneers in the Natural Family Planning movement.

The film also features commentary by more than a dozen Catholic experts including Dr Helen Alvare, Dr Peter Kreeft, and Archbishop Charles Chaput, as well as rarely seen video clips of St Mother Teresa.

The Family Banquet Conference will take place on Saturday, 10 November at St Christopher’s Church, 167 Main Rd, Tawa in Wellington. Tickets are available at eventbrite or contact patricia@marriageandfamily.org.nz

